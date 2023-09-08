Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Microsoft правядзе лічбавую трансляцыю Xbox на Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 8, 2023
Microsoft правядзе лічбавую трансляцыю Xbox на Tokyo Game Show 2023

Microsoft has announced that it will be hosting the Xbox Digital Broadcast at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023. The broadcast will take place on September 21 at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. ET / 18:00 JST.

During the broadcast, Microsoft will provide progress updates on games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Additionally, they will showcase a creatively diverse collection of games created by developers primarily located in Japan and Asia. The event will also include announcements of new games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Digital Broadcast will be accessible through various platforms. Viewers can watch the broadcast on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, as well as select Xbox social channels. The broadcast will be available in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German, and Castilian Spanish.

This event presents an exciting opportunity for gamers and fans of Xbox to get the latest updates and announcements on upcoming games. It also highlights Microsoft’s commitment to the Japanese and Asian gaming markets, showcasing the region’s talent and creativity.

The Tokyo Game Show is an annual gaming expo held in Japan, featuring the latest developments in the gaming industry. It serves as a platform for game developers, hardware companies, and gaming enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the world of gaming.

Крыніцы:
– Xbox Game Studios: [definition]
– Bethesda Softworks: [definition]
– Tokyo Game Show: [definition]

(Note: Definitions and sources have been excluded from this text for the purpose of this example response.)

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Чаму адносіны церпяць няўдачу: разуменне стыляў прывязанасці і зносін

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Будучыя iPhone 15 Pro і iPhone 15 Pro Max: аб'яўлены варыянты захоўвання і цэны

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

LKCMedicine прадставіць больш курсаў па штучным інтэлекту і лічбавым здароўі

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Чаму адносіны церпяць няўдачу: разуменне стыляў прывязанасці і зносін

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Будучыя iPhone 15 Pro і iPhone 15 Pro Max: аб'яўлены варыянты захоўвання і цэны

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

LKCMedicine прадставіць больш курсаў па штучным інтэлекту і лічбавым здароўі

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Google Chrome, каб атрымаць новы выгляд і захапляльныя магчымасці

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары