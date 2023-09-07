Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

iPhone 15 ад Apple заменіць порт Lightning на USB-C

Вікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 7, 2023
Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15, set to be launched at the Apple Event 2023, is reportedly making a major shift by replacing the Lightning port with USB-C. This move is believed to be influenced by EU regulations that advocate for standardization in device connections. While this transition aims to align with industry standards, some users may have reservations about replacing their existing cables and chargers.

The inconvenience of swapping out cables and chargers for USB-C replacements could potentially lead some individuals to delay their decision to upgrade to the iPhone 15. This hesitation among consumers has been highlighted by tech analyst Vogt, who suggests that the need for cable replacements in various locations might be a deterrent. However, it remains uncertain how this may affect upgrade rates.

Apple’s decision to embrace USB-C is seen as a response to the regulatory pressures from the European Union. Historically, Apple has favored proprietary ports like the Lightning port, but the EU’s push for standardization has made USB-C a prominent industry standard. Some tech enthusiasts argue that Apple could have gradually transitioned to USB-C, starting with its Pro models before extending it to all iPhone models. Reports even suggest that this transition could have been introduced as early as the iPhone 12 Pro.

Despite differing opinions on the timing and approach of Apple’s transition, consumers will have to adapt to the change sooner or later. This adjustment may be accelerated by the forthcoming release of the iPhone 15. While some argue that Apple should have embraced USB-C earlier, the adoption of USB-C by the iPhone 15 will compel consumers to adjust their charging infrastructure.

Ultimately, whether customers choose to embrace the iPhone 15 or stick with their current devices like the iPhone 13 will depend on their individual needs and preferences. As technology advisor Michael Gartenberg points out, for the majority of users, the iPhone 13 is sufficient and its camera captures high-quality pictures.

Вікі Стаўрапулу

