TECNO выпускае выданне SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer: больш уважлівы погляд на спецыфікацыі

TECNO has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition. Drawing inspiration from Chandrayaan-3, this smartphone boasts a sleek black and white leather design crafted from eco-silicone leather, showcasing TECNO’s commitment to environmentally friendly materials.

The device offers an impressive set of specifications. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of maximum brightness, ensuring a vibrant and smooth visual experience for users.

In terms of cameras, the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is equipped with a 32MP AI Selfie Camera on the front, accompanied by Dual Flash for capturing well-lit selfies even in low-light conditions. On the back, it houses a 50MP dual camera setup, also supported by Dual Flash, which enables users to capture stunning photos with good clarity and detail.

Under the hood, the device boasts 8GB + 8GB Memory Fusion RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with the dedicated SD Card Slot. This ample storage capacity ensures that users have enough space to store their photos, videos, and other files without worrying about running out of storage.

Powering the SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with an 18W Flash Charger. TECNO claims that the phone can provide a 50 percent charge in just 40 minutes, offering users a quick and convenient charging experience. Additionally, the device boasts a standby time of up to 27 days, ensuring that users can stay connected throughout the day without worrying about battery life.

Running on HiOS 12.6, based on Android 13, the smartphone offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface. It is powered by a Helio G88 Octa-Core CPU with a 1GHz Mali G52 GPU and Game Turbo Dual Engine. These features provide a seamless gaming experience, allowing users to enjoy their favorite games without lag or interruptions.

The TECNO SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition is priced at Rs 11,999. Pre-booking for the device starts on September 7, with the first sale scheduled for September 15. With its impressive specifications and eco-friendly design, this smartphone offers a compelling option for individuals looking for a powerful and stylish device.

Крыніцы:

– TECNO announcement: TECNO Launches SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explorer Edition.