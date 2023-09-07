Філасофія эфектыўнага акселерацыянізму і яе наступствы для грамадства

The tech industry is no stranger to embracing extreme ideas and philosophies, and the latest one making waves is “effective accelerationism.” This philosophy has been gaining attention, with prominent figures like tech investor Marc Andreessen and Y Combinator co-founder Garry Tan showing support by adding the “e/acc” tag to their profiles on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

But what exactly is effective accelerationism? While there are multiple interpretations, the core theory behind it is that the rapid advancement of technology will lead to significant changes in society, whether in terms of sustainability, social development, or economic transformations. Proponents of this philosophy believe that these changes will ultimately create a better future.

At first glance, this may seem like a positive and optimistic mindset. However, given the tech industry’s track record of disregarding the unintended consequences of its actions, skepticism is warranted. The pursuit of innovation has often left behind a trail of unforeseen problems, which were initially deemed as good ideas at the time.

The idea of a “better future” is subjective and varies depending on one’s perspective. What may be considered a utopia for a tech billionaire may not be the same for the average worker who loses their job due to automation. Similarly, marginalized communities may find that the failure to address systemic biases only exacerbates existing inequalities.

While effective accelerationism aims to bring about positive change, the potential risks and unintended consequences cannot be ignored. It is crucial for the tech industry to be mindful of the broader societal impacts of its actions and to prioritize thoughtful regulation. Only by considering the needs and perspectives of all stakeholders can a truly inclusive and equitable future be achieved.

