Suzuki выпусціць GSX-8R: цалкам абцякальны спартыўны байк

Suzuki is expanding its 800cc parallel-twin platform with the introduction of the GSX-8R, a fully faired sports bike. The Japanese brand has recently filed for UN-ECE-type approvals, a necessary process to sell bikes in Europe and the UK, revealing details about the upcoming model.

The GSX-8R, with “R” standing for “Racing,” will be equipped with the same engine found in the GSX-8S, ensuring a consistent performance of 82bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 78Nm at 6,800rpm. However, the addition of the fairing is expected to improve the bike’s aerodynamics, potentially enhancing its top speed.

In terms of dimensions, the GSX-8R will feature a narrower overall width due to the inclusion of narrow clip-on handlebars. However, the addition of the fairing will increase the kerb weight by approximately 3kg. Nevertheless, there will be no change in the wheelbase or the overall length of the bike.

Suzuki plans to unveil the GSX-8R at the upcoming 2023 EICMA Show in Italy. As the most advanced model in the 800 line-up, the GSX-8R is expected to come equipped with additional safety features, making it the most expensive option. Additionally, rumors suggest that if Suzuki brings the 800DE to India, the GSX-8R will likely be introduced there as well since it shares the same platform.

Overall, the launch of the GSX-8R marks Suzuki’s further expansion into the fully faired sports bike segment, utilizing their successful 800cc parallel-twin platform.

Вызначэнні:

UN-ECE-type approvals: This refers to fulfilling the necessary requirements set by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe to sell vehicles in Europe and the UK.

Kerb weight: The weight of a vehicle ready to drive, including all necessary fluids and a full tank of fuel.

Top speed: The maximum speed that a vehicle can achieve.

Clip-on handlebars: Handlebars that are attached to the forks of a motorcycle by clamping them onto the upper part of the shocks.

Крыніцы:

– URL-адрасы не прадстаўлены.