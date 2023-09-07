Перавагі аблічбоўкі прэферэнцыйных картак у аперацыйнай

Preference cards play a crucial role in capturing the specific needs and preferences of surgeons for different types of surgical procedures. These cards outline the necessary equipment, instruments, and supplies for each procedure, providing a personalized roadmap for the surgical team. However, traditional preference card systems, including paper-based and electronic versions, have limitations that hinder efficiency and accuracy in the operating room (OR).

Digitizing preference cards offers several key advantages for OR teams. First, it streamlines communication by providing a clear overview of a surgeon’s specific needs, eliminating any guesswork or uncertainty among the team. This ensures that all members agree and understand what is required for a procedure.

Second, digital preference cards allow for more efficient allocation of resources. By clearly specifying the required instruments, supplies, and equipment, the OR staff can prepare more quickly and accurately, reducing the risk of delays or disruptions due to missing or incorrect items.

One of the significant benefits of digital preference cards is the ease of updating. Changes can be applied in real-time, ensuring that the most current information is always accessible to the entire OR team. This fosters a more collaborative and cohesive environment, benefiting both healthcare providers and patients.

Data accuracy is crucial in digital preference cards. Accurate data facilitates precise surgical planning, reduces errors, and minimizes waste. It ensures that all decisions made in the OR are based on the most relevant and current information, promoting patient safety and quality of care.

Digital preference cards also have the potential to reduce errors and increase operational efficiency. By delivering accurate, real-time information, they eliminate the need for manual updates and reduce the risk of miscommunication. This can help reduce errors in instrument orders and decrease the time spent searching for information, allowing the surgical team to focus more on patient care.

In terms of efficiency, digital preference cards streamline various aspects of OR operations, including preparing for surgeries, turnover times, and resource utilization. They enhance the productivity of OR teams and can lead to significant cost savings.

In conclusion, the digital transformation in healthcare offers an opportunity to overcome the limitations of traditional preference card systems. Digitizing preference cards enhances efficiency, accuracy, and communication, ultimately improving patient safety and the quality of care in the operating room.

Крыніцы:

– Aileen Killen, Ph.D., RN, CPPS, Director of Perioperative Operational Excellence, LiveData