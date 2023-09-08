Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Starfield становіцца найбуйнейшай гульнёй Bethesda з шасцю мільёнамі гульцоў

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 8, 2023
Starfield становіцца найбуйнейшай гульнёй Bethesda з шасцю мільёнамі гульцоў

According to developer Bethesda, more than six million players have already played Starfield, making it the largest game launch in the history of the company. This milestone was announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This achievement is significant because it marks the first time that a Bethesda game has reached six million players in such a short amount of time. One of the contributing factors to this success is the inclusion of Starfield in the Xbox Game Pass, which provided players with easy access to the game. However, it’s important to note that Starfield’s player count does not include PlayStation users, as the game is not available on that platform.

Earlier this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Starfield had surpassed one million concurrent players across all platforms, including Steam. On Steam, Starfield consistently had around 250,000 players at its daily concurrent user peak. This number has remained relatively stable since the game’s early access release, indicating that many players were eager to jump into the game as soon as possible.

With the official release of Starfield, even more players are expected to join the game, especially those who were waiting for its availability on Xbox Game Pass. It’s clear that the anticipation for Starfield has been high, and its successful launch demonstrates the immense popularity of Bethesda’s games.

Overall, Starfield’s achievement of six million players in such a short period is a testament to its wide appeal and the excitement surrounding its release. It will be interesting to see how the player count continues to grow in the coming weeks and months.

Крыніцы:
– X (раней Twitter)
– Phil Spencer (Xbox boss)
– Пара
- Xbox Game Pass

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ запускаецца ў Кітаі з уражлівымі характарыстыкамі

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Рызыкі канфідэнцыяльнасці ІІ і вялікіх тэхналогій

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited забяспечвае кантракт на праект шашы ў Махараштра

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ запускаецца ў Кітаі з уражлівымі характарыстыкамі

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы вырошчваюць гуманізаваныя ныркі ўнутры свіных эмбрыёнаў

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Рызыкі канфідэнцыяльнасці ІІ і вялікіх тэхналогій

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited забяспечвае кантракт на праект шашы ў Махараштра

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары