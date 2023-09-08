Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Тод Ховард пацвярджае падтрымку Starfield Mod у наступным годзе

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 8, 2023
Тод Ховард пацвярджае падтрымку Starfield Mod у наступным годзе

Starfield, the highly anticipated game by Bethesda, has fans buzzing with excitement over the possibility of mod support. In a recent interview with Japanese publication Famitsu, Starfield Game Director Todd Howard revealed that mod support will be available for the game next year.

Howard expressed his love for the creative possibilities that mods bring and assured fans that they will have the option to mod the game extensively. While the exact details of mod support are still unknown, fans can expect the ability to create custom missions, creatures, and even planets in Starfield.

This news aligns with previous statements made by Pete Hines, head of publishing at Bethesda, who confirmed that mod support will be coming to Starfield. Although the game will not launch with mod support, it will be added at a later date. Hines assured players that mods will be available for both PC and Xbox platforms.

While the delay in mod support may be due to the game needing to accommodate mods on both PC and Xbox, Bethesda has previous experience with console modding through their Creation Suite. This should alleviate any concerns about the feasibility of modding on multiple platforms.

Mod support has always been a key feature in Bethesda games, with titles like Skyrim and Fallout receiving extensive modding communities. Starfield is expected to follow in their footsteps and provide an exciting playground for modders to unleash their creativity.

As fans eagerly await the release of Starfield, the prospect of modding only adds to the excitement. With the game set to launch next year, players will have to exercise patience before they can start creating their own unique experiences in the vast reaches of space.

Крыніцы:
– Famitsu interview with Todd Howard
– Pete Hines’ statements

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе захапляльныя мадэрнізацыі і патэнцыйнае павелічэнне коштаў на iPhone 15 Pro і Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Кітайская кампанія Huawei выпускае смартфон Mate 60 Pro+ для перадпродажу

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе захапляльныя мадэрнізацыі і патэнцыйнае павелічэнне коштаў на iPhone 15 Pro і Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Новы метад выкарыстоўвае зоркі RR Lyr з падвойным перыядам для вымярэння адлегласцей да галактык

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Кітайская кампанія Huawei выпускае смартфон Mate 60 Pro+ для перадпродажу

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары