У дзень выхаду Starfield набірае больш за мільён адначасовых гульцоў

Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game from Bethesda Studios, has achieved an impressive milestone by exceeding a million concurrent players across all platforms on its first day of full release. This news was shared by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who expressed gratitude to the players for helping them reach this milestone.

Prior to its full release, Starfield had already showcased promising numbers during its early access period for purchasers of the premium edition. Within one day of release, the game reached a concurrent peak of 234,502 players on Steam. With the full release, this number has further increased to 269,177, indicating that the majority of players are now on Xbox consoles.

While it remains unclear if Starfield has set a record for peak concurrent players on Xbox, be it on Game Pass or otherwise, Microsoft expressed satisfaction with the current result. The company recognizes the success of the game and its popularity among players.

In terms of technical performance, Digital Foundry, a reputable source, reviewed the game and praised its stability. Despite running at 30 frames per second, which some may consider low, the game maintains a consistent and stable performance, which is commendable.

For those venturing into the vastness of space, a Starfield walkthrough is available to guide players through their exploration and provide additional assistance.

