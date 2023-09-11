Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake выходзіць на PS5 і Xbox Series

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake выходзіць на PS5 і Xbox Series

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Крыніцы: Gematsu

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Thunderbolt 5 выйдзе ў 2024 годзе: гэта патэнцыйна зменіць гульню для Apple

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Расійскія і амерыканскія астранаўты прыстыкаваліся да Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі на фоне напружанасці вакол Украіны

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX паспяхова разгарнула 22 спадарожнікі Starlink з мыса Канаверал

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары