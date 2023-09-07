Каб адказаць на пытанні, SpaceChain аб'ядноўвае штучны інтэлект з выявамі Зямлі

SpaceChain, a Singapore startup specializing in blockchain nodes in orbit, is introducing a new service that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with Earth imagery. The service, called I-Sat, aims to simplify the process of answering questions using Earth observation data. Unlike traditional AI, which lacks real-time analysis, I-Sat provides real-time data analytics along with AI-generated answers.

SC Solutions, the US-based subsidiary of SpaceChain, is inviting Earth-imagery providers and application developers to join their platform. Using blockchain technology, SC Solutions will facilitate payment to vendors. Cliff Beek, CEO of SpaceChain, emphasizes that the platform will add a layer of analytics that brings together data from multiple providers, making it easier for users to access Earth observation.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of I-Sat, SC Solutions conducted pilot projects in Brazil, focusing on paper, pulp, and sugarcane production. By applying AI to satellite imagery, I-Sat was able to provide detailed insights on vegetation health, soil moisture, and recommendations for agricultural improvement. The platform utilized optical imagery, synthetic aperture radar imagery, and open-source climate data to deliver high-precision predictions of sugarcane yield.

In addition to agriculture, SpaceChain sees potential in mining applications for their Earth observation and AI technologies. Moreover, prior to venturing into Earth observation and AI, SpaceChain established blockchain payloads in space. They currently have seven nodes on satellites and the International Space Station dedicated to processing, transmitting, and storing data.

To support the development of I-Sat, SC Solutions has partnered with Nvidia’s Inception Program and Google for Startups, both of which provide free resources for emerging startups. By leveraging generative AI tools, SC Solutions aims to provide accurate analysis and explanations to users. Whether it’s information on water pollution in New York or any other query, the language model in I-Sat will analyze and provide the user with precise information and explanations.

