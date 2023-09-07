The latest update to the “My Consoles” site feature allows Xbox users to efficiently manage and prioritize their consoles on TrueAchievements. With the wide range of Xbox consoles available today, many players own multiple devices. This update aims to streamline the process of selecting the default platform for new games and accurately tracking the platforms on which the games are played.

To get started, users can visit the new “My Consoles” page and select the consoles they own. By clicking on “I own this console” and providing the approximate date of usage, gamers can establish a chronological order of their consoles and use convenient drag and drop handles to adjust the priority order.

The priority order of consoles is vital as it determines the platform that TrueAchievements will recognize when a new game is started. For example, if the Xbox Series X is set as the highest priority console and a game is playable on both the Series X and Xbox One, the system will automatically tag it as played on the Xbox Series X|S platform.

Moreover, after setting up the consoles, users can update their played platforms for all their games by clicking the “Update my game platforms” button. This ensures that the played on platforms are synchronized with the “owned since” dates previously set. A confirmation popup will appear before any changes are made, allowing users to cancel the update if they change their mind.

In addition to facilitating platform management, this update enhances the accuracy of the Platform Summary panel displayed on users’ profile pages. This means that the data regarding the games in their collection will be more precise and reliable. Furthermore, these platform updates pave the way for personalized infographics such as “My Xbox Story” to become even more accurate and engaging in the future.

The “My Consoles” update is designed to simplify the process of managing Xbox consoles and improve the accuracy of gaming data on TrueAchievements. Players are encouraged to explore this new feature and provide feedback in case of any issues encountered.

Крыніцы: TrueAchievements website.