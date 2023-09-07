Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: прэміум-планшэт з уражлівымі характарыстыкамі

Верасень 7, 2023
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: прэміум-планшэт з уражлівымі характарыстыкамі

Samsung has introduced its latest addition to the tablet market with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This premium tablet, part of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, offers an expansive 14.6-inch display and a range of impressive features. Priced starting at $1,200, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra aims to compete with Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9 in terms of performance and user experience.

With its massive dimensions of 32.6 cm width and 20.8 cm height, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is designed primarily for landscape usage. The tablet features a notch on one of the long sides, which houses the dual cameras. However, due to its size and weight of 732 grams, it can be challenging to hold with just one hand. While the inclusion of an S Pen stylus adds to its functionality and creativity potential, the tablet often requires external support due to its weight and imbalance.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers a brighter display, IP68 water and dust resistance, variable refresh rate, and the latest Qualcomm chipset. Additionally, it boasts four AKG-tuned speakers, which are strategically placed on both sides to provide immersive audio.

Samsung aims to position the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as a strong competitor to Apple’s iPad Pro 12.9 in terms of performance and premium features. The tablet is currently undergoing a thorough review to assess its capabilities and determine whether it lives up to expectations.

