Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: чаго чакаць ад будучага фанацкага выдання

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 11, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: чаго чакаць ад будучага фанацкага выдання

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) is set to make its debut in late September, and leaked images have already given us a sneak peek into its design and features. The upcoming device is expected to bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy S23, boasting a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

The leaked images, which have surfaced on the TENAA certification website, reveal that the Galaxy S23 FE shares a similar rear camera setup with the Galaxy S23, albeit with a slight adjustment in the flash placement. The phone’s dimensions are reported to be 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm, and it weighs around 210 grams.

The display of the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to measure 6.3 inches with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, ensuring a sharp and clear visual experience. It is also expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate, providing users with smoother interactions and scrolling.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S23 FE will likely be equipped with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. Alongside 8GB of RAM, this device is expected to deliver swift and efficient multitasking and support resource-intensive applications.

The storage options are likely to include 128GB and 256GB variants, although expandable storage has not been indicated. For users who prioritize capturing photos and videos, the larger storage capacity may be the preferred choice.

While detailed camera specifications are not provided in the leaked images, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature a robust camera system. This configuration may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Selfie enthusiasts can anticipate a 10-megapixel front camera, neatly situated within a center-aligned hole-punch cutout.

To support prolonged usage, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to come with a 4370mAh battery and 25W wired fast charging support.

On the software front, the device is likely to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1, providing access to the latest software features and improvements.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE promises to be an exciting addition to the Fan Edition series with its impressive display, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities.

Крыніцы:
– Кіраўніцтва Тома
– Сайт сертыфікацыі TENAA

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Thunderbolt 5 выйдзе ў 2024 годзе: гэта патэнцыйна зменіць гульню для Apple

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Расійскія і амерыканскія астранаўты прыстыкаваліся да Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі на фоне напружанасці вакол Украіны

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX паспяхова разгарнула 22 спадарожнікі Starlink з мыса Канаверал

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары