ReedPop не будзе ўдзельнічаць у будучых мерапрыемствах E3

ReedPop, the organizer of the popular gaming convention PAX, has announced that it will no longer be working on future E3 events. This decision was made mutually between ReedPop and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the organization responsible for E3. Additionally, the ESA has informed the Los Angeles Convention Center that it will not be hosting a show there in 2024.

While the ESA has not cancelled plans for a 2024 event, it appears that if one were to take place, it will not be held at the traditional E3 venue. Instead, the trade body is reportedly working on a complete reinvention of the E3 show for 2025. The ESA aims to evolve the event to better serve the gaming industry, exploring every aspect from the format to the location.

ReedPop had previously signed a multi-year deal to organize E3 in 2023. However, the planned relaunch of the event in 2023 was unsuccessful, resulting in its cancellation. This ultimately led to the decision to end the partnership between ReedPop and the ESA.

Both parties have expressed gratitude for their partnership thus far. ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis acknowledges ReedPop’s efforts to bring industry professionals and fans together through their various events. On the other hand, ReedPop’s games events boss Kyle Marsden-Kish appreciates the ESA’s commitment to the gaming industry and looks forward to seeing the evolution of E3 under their guidance.

It is important to note that this news comes shortly after ReedPop’s successful PAX West event in Seattle, which coincided with the Nintendo Live show. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what changes the ESA implements for future E3 events.

