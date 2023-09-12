Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Прарыў у галіне тапалагічнага ізалятарнага матэрыялу мае патэнцыял для сучаснай электронікі і квантавых вылічэнняў

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 12, 2023
Прарыў у галіне тапалагічнага ізалятарнага матэрыялу мае патэнцыял для сучаснай электронікі і квантавых вылічэнняў

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

Крыніцы:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Нацыянальная лабараторыя Ок-Рыджа (ORNL)

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Цяпер вы можаце папярэдне забраніраваць новую серыю iPhone 15 на Croma

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Уладальнікі PlayStation 5 сутыкаюцца з больш жорсткімі крытэрыямі вяртання грошай у параўнанні з іншымі платформамі

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе новую лінейку iPhone і Apple Watch

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Цяпер вы можаце папярэдне забраніраваць новую серыю iPhone 15 на Croma

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Уладальнікі PlayStation 5 сутыкаюцца з больш жорсткімі крытэрыямі вяртання грошай у параўнанні з іншымі платформамі

Верасень 16, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе новую лінейку iPhone і Apple Watch

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Роля мікрабіёма кішачніка ў прафілактыцы і барацьбе з дыябетам

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары