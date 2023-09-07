OpenAI прыме першую ў гісторыі канферэнцыю распрацоўшчыкаў

OpenAI has announced that it will be hosting its first ever developer conference, called OpenAI DevDay, on November 6. The one-day event will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff. While the exact details of what will be showcased at the conference have not been revealed, OpenAI has stated that it will be previewing “new tools and exchanging ideas.”

Although the event is not expected to unveil news about GPT-5, OpenAI’s next generative AI model, it is likely that more information will be shared about Global Illumination, the AI design studio that OpenAI acquired in August. Additionally, updates on the availability of GPT-4’s image understanding capabilities may also be provided. OpenAI has been withholding the image-processing abilities of GPT-4 due to concerns regarding privacy issues.

There is a possibility that new techniques for watermarking AI-generated content will be discussed at the conference, especially considering the increasing concerns surrounding misinformative and plagiaristic AI-generated content at scale. OpenAI recently discontinued its in-house tool for detecting AI-generated text due to poor performance, so a successor tool may be introduced at DevDay.

While the majority of the conference will be held in person, parts of it, including the keynote address, will be streamed online. OpenAI plans to open registration in the coming weeks, with attendance limited to hundreds of developers.

OpenAI’s decision to host a developer conference stems from the large size of its developer community. With over 2 million developers using OpenAI’s generative AI tools, such as GPT-4, ChatGPT, DALL-E 2, and Whisper, the company believes that it justifies such an event. Developer conferences also provide a marketing opportunity for OpenAI, as it continues its quest for commercial success.

Supported by significant venture capital investment from Microsoft and other major VC players, OpenAI reportedly spent over $540 million last year to develop its flagship language model, ChatGPT. The company is expected to generate substantial revenue next year, but with increasing competition and rising costs of AI hardware, OpenAI understands the importance of staying ahead and continuously innovating.

