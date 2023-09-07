Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

OpenAI DevDay: канферэнцыя распрацоўшчыкаў для дэманстрацыі новых інструментаў і тэхналогій

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 7, 2023
OpenAI DevDay: канферэнцыя распрацоўшчыкаў для дэманстрацыі новых інструментаў і тэхналогій

OpenAI, the creator of OpenAIChatGPT, is set to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, in San Francisco on November 6. The event aims to provide developers with an opportunity to engage in discussions, explore innovative ideas, and gain a sneak peek into the latest tools and technologies developed by OpenAI.

During this one-day event, OpenAI’s technical staff will lead breakout sessions for in-person attendees. Although specific details about the event itinerary and location have not been disclosed, the conference will encompass a keynote address by a prominent speaker from OpenAI. For those unable to attend in person, the keynote address will be available for streaming online.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our latest work to empower developers in building new applications,” stated Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. With over two million developers already utilizing OpenAI’s suite of generative AI technologies to create and enhance applications, OpenAI DevDay aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the developer community.

The conference will offer developers the opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas, pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve. Furthermore, discussions surrounding the ethical integration of generative AI into society and responsible innovation within this field are also expected to take place.

OpenAI DevDay emphasizes the importance of engaging with developers and provides a platform for knowledge sharing and exploration of new technologies. Developers can register for in-person attendance on OpenAI’s website, however, availability of spots is limited.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), often referred to as generative AI, is a branch of computer science that focuses on creating intelligent machines capable of simulating human-like behavior. It involves the development of algorithms and models that can analyze and interpret data, make decisions, and perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

Крыніцы:
– OpenAI DevDay Press Release

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе захапляльныя мадэрнізацыі і патэнцыйнае павелічэнне коштаў на iPhone 15 Pro і Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Кітайская кампанія Huawei выпускае смартфон Mate 60 Pro+ для перадпродажу

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

навіны

Выкарыстанне тэхналогій: уплыў праграмнага забеспячэння для кіравання персаналам на тэлекамунікацыйную індустрыю Лацінскай Амерыкі

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе захапляльныя мадэрнізацыі і патэнцыйнае павелічэнне коштаў на iPhone 15 Pro і Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Новы метад выкарыстоўвае зоркі RR Lyr з падвойным перыядам для вымярэння адлегласцей да галактык

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары