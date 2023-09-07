Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

OpenAI to Hold Its First Developer Conference in November

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 7, 2023
OpenAI to Hold Its First Developer Conference in November

OpenAI, the organization backed by Microsoft, has announced that it will be hosting its first-ever Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco. The event, called OpenAI DevDay, will bring together hundreds of developers from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the new tools that OpenAI is currently building, as well as attend sessions with technical staff.

According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the conference aims to showcase the organization’s latest work and enable developers to build new things. OpenAI has been continuously updating its application programming interface (API) to include the most advanced models, making it easier for developers to integrate cutting-edge AI into their projects. Their API currently includes models such as GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Dall-E, and Whisper AI, which are being used by over 2 million developers worldwide for various use cases.

While OpenAI DevDay will primarily be an in-person event, the keynote and other parts of the conference will be livestreamed for remote attendees. Developer registration for the event will open in the coming weeks, and the number of participants is expected to be limited to a few hundred.

This announcement from OpenAI reflects the organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among developers. By hosting their first Developer conference, OpenAI aims to provide a platform for developers to connect, learn from each other, and gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in AI technology.

Крыніцы:
– OpenAI to Hold First Developer Conference “OpenAI DevDay” in November, Live Mint

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Абнаўленні Android за верасень 2023 г. забяспечваюць палепшаную падтрымку PIN-кодаў FIDO2

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Microsoft прапануе прававую абарону карыстальнікам паслуг AI Copilot

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Android прадстаўляе макіяж брэнда з абноўленай ідэнтычнасцю

Верасень 7, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Астрафатографы робяць цудоўныя здымкі каметы Нісімуры

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Абнаўленні Android за верасень 2023 г. забяспечваюць палепшаную падтрымку PIN-кодаў FIDO2

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Трывожныя ўзроўні ўстойлівасці да антыбіётыкаў выяўленыя ў пацыентаў, параненых ва Украіне

Верасень 7, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Microsoft прапануе прававую абарону карыстальнікам паслуг AI Copilot

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары