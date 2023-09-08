Агляд OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: даступнае дасканаласць

The OnePlus Nord Series has gained recognition for offering affordable smartphones that deliver exceptional performance. The latest addition to this series is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. In this review, we will explore whether this device lives up to the legacy of its predecessors.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is available in two RAM and storage variants – 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively, this smartphone offers great value for money. It is available in two vibrant colors: Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features a dual-circle camera arrangement with stylish stainless steel surrounds that protect the lenses and enhance the overall aesthetic. The Aqua Surge color option adds a vibrant touch. The device comes with a flat, sturdy plastic frame and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The only drawback is the absence of an alert slider.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 93.4%, which ensures a immersive viewing experience. The display supports refresh rates of 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, offering flexibility and smoothness. The colors are punchy and vibrant, and outdoor visibility is not an issue. Widevine L1 certification allows for HD streaming on platforms like Netflix.

Powered by the Snapdragon 782G processor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 handles everyday tasks with ease and provides a smooth multitasking experience. However, it may struggle with graphically intensive games. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, offering a bloatware-free and user-friendly interface. OnePlus also guarantees two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring a day’s worth of usage. It comes with an 80W SuperVooc fast charger that can fully charge the device in approximately 40 minutes.

The camera setup on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G includes a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The primary camera captures decent images with good color reproduction and detail in both daylight and low-light conditions. The ultra-wide camera suffers from distortion around the edges and inaccurate colors. Portrait mode produces images with a pleasing bokeh effect and decent edge detection. The 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera captures decent images with accurate skin tones.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G offers all the essential features in its price segment. Although the absence of an alert slider is a minor drawback, this smartphone provides excellent value for money. If you are looking for an affordable device with powerful performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a worthy choice.

Sources: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Review – The Indian Express