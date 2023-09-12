Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Nvidia абнаўляе драйверы для паляпшэння прадукцыйнасці Starfield на графічных працэсарах серыі RTX 30 і 40

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 12, 2023
Nvidia has announced an automatic over-the-air update that will enhance Starfield performance for users with RTX 30- and 40-series graphics cards. The update includes the implementation of Resizable BAR technology, which boosts performance for the latest GPUs. In testing scenarios, Nvidia found that GeForce RTX 40-series desktop GPUs experienced an average 5 percent increase in performance after the update.

To ensure compatibility, the update will be applied to both the existing 537.17 drivers and the newly released 537.34 drivers. Alongside this update, Nvidia has also introduced one-click optimal settings for Starfield, simplifying the process of selecting the best settings for the user’s specific system. Additionally, the company has addressed the GPU profile issue for the Microsoft Store version of Starfield.

This update comes shortly after Digital Foundry reported that Starfield performed significantly better on AMD GPUs in comparison to Nvidia and Intel GPUs. Digital Foundry discovered issues specifically related to Intel CPUs and noted a substantial 46 percent performance gap between AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 in Starfield. It remains to be seen whether the Resizable BAR profile update will help to bridge the performance gap identified by Digital Foundry.

In conclusion, Nvidia’s automatic over-the-air update for its drivers aims to improve Starfield performance on RTX 30- and 40-series GPUs. By implementing Resizable BAR and introducing one-click optimal settings, Nvidia aims to enhance the gaming experience for Starfield players. While previous reports highlighted performance discrepancies between Nvidia, Intel, and AMD GPUs, this update seeks to address those issues and bring a more consistent gaming experience across different hardware setups.

Крыніцы:
– [Крыніца артыкула]

