Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

The Nasdaq Tumbles as Apple Slump Continues

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 7, 2023
The Nasdaq Tumbles as Apple Slump Continues

The Nasdaq Composite dropped roughly 1% on Thursday, with Apple leading the decline. Reports surfaced indicating that China has forbidden government officials from using iPhones and plans to extend the ban to state companies. Unemployment claims also fell to their lowest levels since February, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only index to see gains, up a modest 0.2%, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. Apple shares sank nearly 3%, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to plummet.

The decline in tech stocks was not only due to the iPhone ban in China. Gains in Treasury yields have also contributed to the downturn. Additionally, concerns about a slowdown in China’s economy have raised questions about its potential impact on the US economy.

As the September Federal Reserve meeting approaches, there is debate about whether the Fed will decide to stick with high interest rates. The recent economic data and market conditions, including the slump in tech stocks and uncertainty surrounding China, are factors contributing to this discussion.

Вызначэнні:
– Nasdaq Composite: A stock market index that includes the stock of all the companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market.
– Apple (AAPL): A multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– S&P 500: A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– Unemployment claims: The number of people who filed for unemployment benefits in a given week.
– Federal Reserve: The central banking system of the United States.
– Interest rates: The cost of borrowing money, typically expressed as a percentage.
– Treasury yields: The interest rates on US government debt securities.
– China trade figures: Statistics related to China’s imports and exports.
– US economy: The economic system of the United States.
– September meeting: A meeting of the Federal Reserve held in September to discuss monetary policy.

Крыніцы:
- Yahoo Finance
– Other sources not provided

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе захапляльныя мадэрнізацыі і патэнцыйнае павелічэнне коштаў на iPhone 15 Pro і Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Кітайская кампанія Huawei выпускае смартфон Mate 60 Pro+ для перадпродажу

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

навіны

Выкарыстанне тэхналогій: уплыў праграмнага забеспячэння для кіравання персаналам на тэлекамунікацыйную індустрыю Лацінскай Амерыкі

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Apple прадстаўляе захапляльныя мадэрнізацыі і патэнцыйнае павелічэнне коштаў на iPhone 15 Pro і Pro Max

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Новы метад выкарыстоўвае зоркі RR Lyr з падвойным перыядам для вымярэння адлегласцей да галактык

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Шпіёнскае ПЗ, звязанае з ізраільскай фірмай NSO, выкарыстоўвае недахоп у прыладзе Apple, сцвярджае Citizen Lab

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары