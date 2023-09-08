Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Nanoprecise прадстаўляе першы ў свеце датчык прагнознага тэхнічнага абслугоўвання збору энергіі святла

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 8, 2023
Nanoprecise прадстаўляе першы ў свеце датчык прагнознага тэхнічнага абслугоўвання збору энергіі святла

Nanoprecise Sci Corp has launched a groundbreaking sensor called MachineDoctor™ LUX, which is the world’s first light energy harvesting sensor that complies with Zone 0 regulations. This innovative sensor not only enhances efficiency and precision but also addresses the need for sustainable solutions in industrial monitoring.

MachineDoctor LUX is designed to function seamlessly in both indoor and outdoor environments by harnessing power from ambient light sources. This eliminates the need for battery replacements, reducing the overall environmental impact of the sensor. With its Smart Power Management system, the sensor combines light energy harvesting through solar panels with a long-life Lithium-Ion battery, ensuring uninterrupted data collection even in low-light conditions. Its dual power system makes it self-sustainable, with a lifespan of up to 10 years.

According to Sunil Vedula, Founder & CEO at Nanoprecise Sci Corp, the MachineDoctor LUX sensor represents their commitment to innovation and sustainability. By operating off ambient light, the sensor enhances operational efficiency and supports customers and partners in their efforts towards a greener future.

The versatility of the MachineDoctor LUX sensor extends beyond its energy efficiency. With cellular connectivity via e-sim and a non-intrusive installation process, the sensor is suitable for a wide range of applications. It empowers businesses to access real-time data insights without the limitations of battery dependency.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp specializes in AI-based predictive maintenance solutions, enabling early detection of machine operation changes. Their focus is on reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants by implementing AI and IIoT technology. Nanoprecise is a leading provider of energy efficiency and health analytics platform for industrial assets.

Contact: Suraj Pisharody

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Раскошныя колы індыйскіх акцёраў: агляд іх калекцый Porsche

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Кітайская кампанія Huawei Technologies выпускае смартфон Mate 60 Pro+

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Смартфон Honor 90 павінен дэбютаваць у Індыі

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Астраномы адкрылі велізарную «бурбалку галактык», якая ўзыходзіць да Вялікага выбуху

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навіны

Як прайсці лінію квэстаў "Спадчына начных эльфаў" у World of Warcraft

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навіны

Будучыня падключэння: 5 галоўных прарываў у даследаванні разумных прылад з 2021 года

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
навіны

Затрыманы GMC Canyon AT4 знойдзены на пешаходнай сцежцы Каларада

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары