MSP Tech Pods: як Джай Шах, заснавальнік Orangutan, кіруе паспяховай кіберспартыўнай арганізацыяй

In a recent interview with MySmartPrice, Jai Shah, the founder of the esports organization Orangutan, shared valuable insights and strategies for running a successful organization in the fast-growing world of competitive gaming. Shah, who has been a key figure in the Indian gaming industry, discussed various aspects of managing an esports team, monetization strategies, and the importance of community engagement.

One of the main topics discussed by Shah was team management. He emphasized the need for clear communication and teamwork among players, coaches, and support staff. According to Shah, building a cohesive team with well-defined roles and responsibilities is crucial for success. He also stressed the importance of having strong leadership and effective decision-making processes in place.

Monetization was another key area of discussion, with Shah sharing his insights on sponsorship and brand partnerships. He emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with brands that align with the values and goals of the organization. Collaboration with brands not only brings financial stability but also helps in enhancing the reputation and reach of the organization.

Community engagement was highlighted as a vital aspect of running an esports organization. Shah believes that connecting with the gaming community is essential for building a strong fan base and establishing a presence in the gaming industry. He stressed the importance of organizing events, tournaments, and other activities that allow fans to interact with the players and the organization.

Overall, Jai Shah provided valuable insights into successfully running an esports organization. His focus on team management, monetization strategies, and community engagement serve as guiding principles for anyone looking to venture into the competitive gaming industry.

Sources: MySmartPrice

Вызначэнні:

Esports: a form of competition using video games

Monetization: the process of generating revenue from a product or service

Sponsorship: financial support or endorsement provided to a person, organization, or event by a brand

Brand partnerships: collaborations between two or more brands to promote each other’s products or services

Community engagement: activities and initiatives undertaken by an organization to connect and interact with its community of fans or users

Sources: MySmartPrice