Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Microsoft прапануе прававую абарону карыстальнікам паслуг AI Copilot

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 7, 2023
Microsoft прапануе прававую абарону карыстальнікам паслуг AI Copilot

Microsoft is providing legal protection to customers who use its AI Copilot services and face copyright infringement lawsuits. The initiative, called the Copilot Copyright Commitment, aims to address concerns raised by copyright holders regarding the use of protected works by AI companies. Microsoft’s chief legal officer, Brad Smith, stated that the company will take responsibility for any legal risks and defend customers if they are sued for copyright infringement while using Copilot.

The decision to offer legal protection stems from three main reasons. Firstly, Microsoft wants to support its customers and stand behind the services it provides. Additionally, the company recognizes the concerns of copyright holders and wants to address them. Lastly, Microsoft has implemented safeguards to prevent the unauthorized use of copyrighted material.

Under the new policy, if a third party files a copyright infringement lawsuit against a commercial customer for using Copilot or its output, Microsoft will defend the customer and cover any adverse judgments or settlements resulting from the lawsuit. However, this protection is contingent on the customer using the content filters and guardrails provided by Microsoft.

The partnership between Microsoft and its customers aims to address the uncertainty surrounding copyright law and ensure that authors maintain control and receive fair compensation for their creations. The company acknowledges the importance of retaining competition and fostering innovation in the field of generative AI. Some industry players have proposed licensing and opt-in permissions as a way to access data without violating intellectual property rights.

Microsoft’s Copilot services, which include GitHub Copilot and other integrations into Microsoft products, have become popular among developers. However, the technology has faced legal challenges, with lawsuits alleging the unauthorized use of licensed code and copyrighted works to train AI models.

In summary, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides reassurance to users of its AI Copilot services by offering legal protection in the event of copyright infringement lawsuits. This move demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to supporting its customers and addressing the concerns raised by copyright holders.

Крыніцы:
– Microsoft Blog: [Link]
– The Verge: [Link]

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Абнаўленні Android за верасень 2023 г. забяспечваюць палепшаную падтрымку PIN-кодаў FIDO2

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Android прадстаўляе макіяж брэнда з абноўленай ідэнтычнасцю

Верасень 7, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Mortal Kombat 1: Жан-Клод Ван Дам у ролі Джоні Кейджа

Верасень 7, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Астрафатографы робяць цудоўныя здымкі каметы Нісімуры

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Абнаўленні Android за верасень 2023 г. забяспечваюць палепшаную падтрымку PIN-кодаў FIDO2

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Трывожныя ўзроўні ўстойлівасці да антыбіётыкаў выяўленыя ў пацыентаў, параненых ва Украіне

Верасень 7, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Microsoft прапануе прававую абарону карыстальнікам паслуг AI Copilot

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары