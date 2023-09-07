Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Mercedes Teases New Concept: Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 7, 2023
Mercedes Teases New Concept: Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance

Mercedes is making a strong statement at the 2023 IAA Mobility event in Munich with its lineup of new and updated vehicles. Among the showcased models are the Concept CLA Class, the new E-Class Estate, and a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming electric G-Class. Additionally, Mercedes has revealed a surprise concept that hasn’t been formally announced yet – the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance.

Similar in appearance to the recently unveiled second-generation AMG GT Coupe, the Concept E Performance features heavily tinted lights and a modified bumper to accommodate a charging port. This plug-in hybrid concept combines an electric motor with a V8 engine, resulting in a combined output of over 800 horsepower. This is a significant increase compared to the “measly” 577 horsepower of the GT 63, the current flagship variant. While torque figures are not specified, it is expected to surpass the 590 pound-feet of the GT 63.

The second iteration of the AMG GT Coupe has grown in size, now capable of accommodating a 2+2 seating arrangement, making it suitable for the intricate plug-in hybrid V8 setup. The range-topping GT 63 S E Performance, which is the current most powerful variant, offers a monstrous 831 horsepower and over 1,032 lb-ft of torque.

However, it’s worth noting that the new AMG GT Coupe already weighs 4,343 pounds. With the addition of an electric motor and battery, the PHEV variant is expected to be even heavier.

Mercedes plans to transform the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept E Performance into a production model by 2024.

Sources: [source1], [source2]

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Смартфон Huawei Mate 60 Pro дэманструе ўнутраныя тэхналагічныя магчымасці Кітая

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Навукоўцы выкарыстоўваюць машыннае навучанне для прагназавання новых магнітных матэрыялаў без крытычных элементаў

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Адказ Wordle 811: 8 верасня

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Схаванае старажытнае дно акіяна, абгорнутае вакол ядра Зямлі, паказана на новай карце высокай раздзяляльнасці

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навука

Шлях да камерцыйнай жыццяздольнасці: разгадванне механізму рэакцыі літый-серных батарэй

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Смартфон Huawei Mate 60 Pro дэманструе ўнутраныя тэхналагічныя магчымасці Кітая

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навіны

NBA 2K24 Дасягненні і трафеі: найлепшае кіраўніцтва па праяве сябе на корце

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары