Разумныя хатнія прылады: абмен канфідэнцыяльнасцю на зручнасць?

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 7, 2023
Асноўная інфармацыя:
Research conducted by consumer rights organization Which? has revealed that many internet-connected “smart” devices that are commonly found in modern homes collect and distribute customer data to multiple corporations. The analysis examined various IoT products such as speakers, security cameras, TVs, and washing machines. It was found that these devices collected more personal data than necessary for their intended purpose, leading to concerns about privacy infringement. The main reasons for data collection were determined to be for advertising and marketing purposes. The study also highlighted that different operating systems, such as Android and iOS, resulted in different data requests from smart device owners. For instance, Google Nest products collected contacts and location data on Android but not on iOS. Concerns were raised regarding the excessive collection of data by smart cameras and doorbells, as these devices are typically associated with home security. Chinese brand Ezviz, owned by Hikvision, was identified as a prominent offender, sharing data with multiple tracking firms. Similar concerns were noted for smart TVs, which track user behavior to generate targeted ads. The Which? study called for greater transparency from companies regarding data collection and highlighted the need for consumers to be better informed about privacy implications.

Вызначэнні:
1. IoT (Internet of Things): A network of interconnected physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies, allowing them to connect and exchange data.
2. Privacy: The state or condition of being free from intrusion or unauthorized access to personal information.
3. Data Collection: The process of gathering and storing information for analysis and later use.
4. Advertising: The practice of promoting a product, service, or concept to attract and engage a target audience.

Sources: Which?

