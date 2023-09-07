Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

Лічбавыя шыльды ў школах: спрыянне супольнасці і ўзаемадзеянню

Верасень 7, 2023
Digital signage has become a crucial tool in schools to enhance safety communications, promote social-emotional learning (SEL) initiatives, and create a sense of community among students. One university, Moravian University, has taken a unique approach to using digital signage in higher education.

Moravian University’s “just ask” campaign embraces the idea of minimalism. Instead of overwhelming students with information, the university encourages them to disconnect from the digital world and engage in face-to-face conversations. The digital signage prompts students to momentarily set aside technology and interact with others around them.

Craig Underwood, the Director of AV Engineering at Moravian University, shares his recommendations for effectively utilizing digital signage in schools. He emphasizes the importance of fostering a tight-knit community and using technology as a platform to encourage personal interaction. The university keeps their messages short and simple, using only the words “just ask” to prompt students to engage with others.

To further enhance student engagement, Moravian University features student interviews and postgame wrap-ups on their digital signage. By showcasing content that is relevant and captivating, the university ensures that students will take notice and pause to interact with the displays as they go about their daily routines.

In deploying content on their signage system, Moravian University asks themselves important questions: Is it short? Is it relevant? Will it grab students’ attention? These considerations help ensure that the digital signage effectively engages students and fosters a sense of community.

Digital signage in schools continues to play a crucial role in creating a safe and engaging learning environment. By taking a unique approach like Moravian University, schools can use technology to encourage personal interactions and foster a sense of community among their students.

Вызначэнні:
1. Digital signage: A form of electronic display that uses technologies such as LCD, LED, and projection to display content in various public spaces.
2. Social-emotional learning (SEL): The process through which individuals develop skills to understand and manage emotions, establish positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.

