Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Лепшыя смартфоны з вялікай колькасцю камер, выпушчаныя ў 2023 годзе: Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro і іншыя

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 7, 2023
Лепшыя смартфоны з вялікай колькасцю камер, выпушчаныя ў 2023 годзе: Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro і іншыя

Looking for a smartphone with top camera capabilities? Look no further than the Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Vivo V23 Pro, among others.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX707 lens, 50MP telephoto lens, and 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Originally priced at Rs.79999, you can now find it on Amazon for Rs.41999 [source: HT Tech].

On the other hand, the Vivo V23 Pro offers a 108MP main camera, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It can capture 4K videos at 30 frames per second. Additionally, it comes with a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor. While the smartphone retails for Rs.41990, you can snag it for Rs.32975 on Amazon [source: HT Tech].

These camera-heavy smartphones provide users with the ability to capture professional-quality photos and videos. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply want to up your social media game, these smartphones are sure to impress with their advanced camera capabilities.

Крыніцы:
– HT Tech

By Вікі Стаўрапулу

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Навукоўцы распрацавалі новы метад вытворчасці палепшаных аднамалекулярных магнітаў

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Стварэнне ферм касцяной мукі ў Minecraft

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Google пацвярджае запуск Pixel Watch 2 у Індыі 5 кастрычніка

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Навукоўцы распрацавалі новы метад вытворчасці палепшаных аднамалекулярных магнітаў

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навіны

Як выправіць код памылкі 14515 у Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
навіны

Навігацыя ў лічбавым ландшафце: глабальны кантроль доступу як паслуга і яго ўплыў на падключэнне да Інтэрнэту

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
навука

Ракета SpaceX Falcon 9 плануецца запусціць 22 спадарожнікі Starlink

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары