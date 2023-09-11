Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Акно запуску Samsung Galaxy Ring было паказана на мерапрыемстве Galaxy S24 у студзені

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 11, 2023
Акно запуску Samsung Galaxy Ring было паказана на мерапрыемстве Galaxy S24 у студзені

It seems that Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Ring, a health-focused wearable, will not be released this year. However, recent reports suggest that the Ring will be announced at the upcoming Galaxy S24 unveiling event in January. In fact, it is believed that the Galaxy Ring will be the star product of the event, possibly overshadowing the Galaxy S24 series itself.

While Samsung typically holds Unpacked events for new phone releases in February, there have been instances of January launches as well. With detailed leaks already surfacing about the Galaxy S24 series, it is plausible that the company may opt for an earlier launch this time. The main uncertainty remains whether the Ring will be ready in time for the event.

According to sources, Samsung is gearing up for mass production of the Galaxy Ring. However, progress has been slow due to the additional regulatory clearances required for a health-tracking product. The Ring is expected to integrate the health-focused features of the Galaxy Watches while potentially omitting traditional smartwatch functions, such as a display.

The compact and discreet design of the Galaxy Ring has the potential to appeal to a wider audience. It may attract individuals who prefer the aesthetics of a classic watch or those who prefer not to wear a watch at all, but still desire features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and exercise tracking. If rumors are accurate, the Galaxy Ring will be more than just a ring-shaped smart band; it will mark Samsung’s next major breakthrough in the wearable technology market.

Source: [Source (in Chinese)] [Via]

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Thunderbolt 5 выйдзе ў 2024 годзе: гэта патэнцыйна зменіць гульню для Apple

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Расійскія і амерыканскія астранаўты прыстыкаваліся да Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі на фоне напружанасці вакол Украіны

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX паспяхова разгарнула 22 спадарожнікі Starlink з мыса Канаверал

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары