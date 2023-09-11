Жыццё горада

ByВікі Стаўрапулу

Верасень 11, 2023
Google запускае праект Digital Futures для адказнага штучнага інтэлекту

Google has unveiled the Digital Futures Project, an initiative that aims to support researchers and develop public policy solutions for artificial intelligence (AI). Google.org, Google’s charitable arm, is establishing a $20 million fund to provide grants to think tanks and academic institutions working on AI expertise. The project seeks to address the potential of AI to improve lives and tackle complex global challenges, while also considering issues of fairness, bias, misinformation, security, and the future of work.

The fund will support independent thinkers investigating topics such as the impact of AI on global security, enhancing institutional and enterprise security, the effects of AI on labor and transitioning the workforce, government utilization of AI to boost productivity and economic growth, and which governance structures can promote responsible AI innovation.

Some inaugural grantees of the Digital Futures Fund include prominent organizations such as the Aspen Institute, Brookings Institution, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, MIT Work of the Future, and many others. The fund aims to provide support to organizations worldwide and will share more information in the future.

The concept of “responsible AI” has gained increasing interest in recent years, with industry players and governments emphasizing the need for safe and ethical AI development. In line with this, multiple AI-related initiatives have been launched, including the Frontier Model Forum, an industry body created by OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Google, President Biden’s meeting with AI companies to ensure voluntary safeguards, and Europe’s efforts towards an AI rulebook.

The announcement of Google’s Digital Futures Project comes ahead of a closed-door meeting with U.S. Congress focused on AI, where tech leaders such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and others are set to discuss AI’s impact and future.

Крыніцы:
– [Google Blog](https://blog.google/outreach-initiatives/google-org/digital-futures-project/)
– [TechCrunch](https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/10/google-makes-20m-commitment-to-support-research-and-public-policy-initiatives-around-ai/)

