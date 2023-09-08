Жыццё горада

Каляндар Google цяпер хавае выкананыя заданні па змаўчанні

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 8, 2023
Google Calendar users on the web are now being prompted about a new update that hides completed tasks by default. This means that when users complete a task, it will no longer be visible on their calendar unless they choose to show it. The option to change this default setting can be found by clicking on the time period view switcher and selecting the desired option.

The decision to hide completed tasks is aimed at improving user experience. Some users find it distracting or unnecessary to see reminders of tasks they have already completed, especially if they are minor or repetitive tasks. However, other users prefer to keep completed tasks visible alongside other calendar events.

It is worth noting that events created automatically from Gmail, such as flight events, will also disappear after a certain period of time. This raises the question of whether calendar events should be permanent once they appear in Google Calendar. While it is possible to look back at completed tasks within Google Tasks, having the ability to see them directly on the calendar can be useful for some users.

At the moment, this new setting is only available on the web version of Google Calendar. It is not yet clear if it is a per-instance setting or applies to the entire account. It is also unclear when this setting will be rolled out to the Android and iOS apps.

In conclusion, Google Calendar’s decision to hide completed tasks by default aims to improve user experience and reduce unnecessary clutter on the calendar. Users who prefer to see completed tasks can still access them through Google Tasks. This update is currently available on the web version of Google Calendar, with no confirmed timeline for its availability on mobile devices.

