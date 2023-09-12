Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Garena Free Fire: як атрымаць бясплатныя ўзнагароды з кодамі пагашэння

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 12, 2023
Garena Free Fire: як атрымаць бясплатныя ўзнагароды з кодамі пагашэння

Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

Вызначэнні:
– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Thunderbolt 5 выйдзе ў 2024 годзе: гэта патэнцыйна зменіць гульню для Apple

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Расійскія і амерыканскія астранаўты прыстыкаваліся да Міжнароднай касмічнай станцыі на фоне напружанасці вакол Украіны

Верасень 16, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

На Яблычным свяце будуць прадаваць хатнія клёцкі

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Тэхналогія: Apple пашырае лінейку прадуктаў захапляльнымі мадэрнізацыямі

Верасень 16, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX паспяхова разгарнула 22 спадарожнікі Starlink з мыса Канаверал

Верасень 16, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары