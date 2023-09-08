Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Падзея Garena Free Fire MAX Trendsetter: Як актываваць коды і выйграць эксклюзіўныя прызы

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 8, 2023
In the popular game Garena Free Fire MAX, players enjoy dressing up their characters with stylish outfits and accessories. To add to the excitement, Garena regularly hosts special events where players have the chance to win amazing items. The latest event, called the Trendsetter event, features the highly sought-after Dusk Prowl Bundle, which includes a backpack, a trendy outfit, and other cool accessories.

The Trendsetter event began on August 21, 2023, and will run until September 3, 2023. During this period, players can participate by spending 20 diamonds for a single spin or 200 diamonds for a package of 11 spins. With each spin, players have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes such as the Dusk Prowl Bundle, Trendy Clubber Bundle, Wasteland Roamer Bundle, Tiger Clubber Bundle, and the Demented Maniac Bundle. Additionally, there are bonus items available after every 10 spins, and at 100 spins, players receive an extra special prize.

In addition to the Trendsetter event, players can also redeem codes to receive free items in Garena Free Fire MAX. The redeem codes for September 8 are as follows:

– FF7MJ31CXKRG
– FFPO8BS5JW2D
– PJNF5CQBAJLKF7
– AC2YXE6RF2FH
– LOYFDHE34GXGW4
– FNK7ATON67IBBMSL
– 7AK8GFEICJGW9NKY
– TKEYVGQC3CT8QF
– VRTNJ45IT8UF4BHK6
– LYOU9IF767T1BE456
– YFFCMCPSJ99S3BR43
– FMAPYEZZXZJZE25W
– EFJJV427K98RUCHZM
– CPW2D1U3XA3FFAC
– 2YXE6RF2FAGTFQRDE
– 1XCFFFCMCPSBN9CUNP
– YFATT3HGSQFFCMCPS
– GC9XZMCPW2D2WKWF2

Каб выкупіць гэтыя коды, выканайце наступныя дзеянні:

1. Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX Redemption website.
2. Увайдзіце ў свой гульнявы ​​рахунак, выкарыстоўваючы абраны спосаб (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID або VK).
3. Enter one of the redeem codes in the provided text box and click on the confirm button.
4. The rewards will be sent to your mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Don’t miss this opportunity to dress up your characters and collect exclusive items in Garena Free Fire MAX. Participate in the Trendsetter event and redeem codes to enhance your gaming experience!

Вызначэнні:
– Garena Free Fire MAX: An action-adventure battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena.
– Trendsetter event: A special event in Garena Free Fire MAX where players can win exclusive items and bundles.
– Dusk Prowl Bundle: A bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX that includes a backpack, outfit, and accessories for players to dress up their characters.

Крыніцы:
– Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 8: Steps to redeem codes (source: Garena)

