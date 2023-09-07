Рост віртуальных брэндаў: ідэі Марыё Дэль Перо

Mario Del Pero, founder of sandwich fast casual Mendocino Farms, has now embarked on a new venture in the virtual brand space. Assembling a team of restaurant veterans under DOM Food Group, Del Pero’s first project is Goop Kitchen, a virtual brand operated in collaboration with actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop lifestyle brand.

Del Pero emphasizes the importance of authenticity when developing virtual brands. Simply slapping on a celebrity name is not enough; the brand must have a strong authentic hook to drive trial. Goop Kitchen, for example, derives its authenticity from Paltrow’s best-selling cookbooks and her commitment to food that is both delicious and good for you.

Del Pero acknowledges that the virtual-brand category has seen its fair share of controversy, with recent incidents such as Nextbite’s collapse and MrBeast suing Virtual Dining Concepts over his burger brand. However, he remains optimistic about the potential of the space. Convenience is not just a trend, but a movement that will influence dining decisions, particularly in suburban areas. Virtual kitchens are well-positioned to meet this demand for convenience.

According to Del Pero, the key to success in the virtual brand space is commitment. Operators cannot simply bolt on a virtual brand and hope for extra revenue; they must be fully engaged and dedicated to understanding the unique dynamics of the virtual kitchen space. Those who treat virtual brands as a side project are likely to face the same challenges as those who have dabbled in traditional restaurants.

A successful virtual brand is one that benefits all parties involved, including the licensee, the restaurant, and its employees. Del Pero believes that those who are able to crack the code on this will unlock significant potential in the industry.

