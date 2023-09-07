Digital Realty Expands into Rome to Meet Growing Customer Demand in the Mediterranean Region

Digital Realty, the global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center solutions, has announced its expansion into the Italian market with the acquisition and pre-development planning of land in Rome. This move will strengthen Digital Realty’s position as the leading provider of digital infrastructure capacity in the Mediterranean region.

The expansion into Rome is part of Digital Realty’s integrated strategy across the Mediterranean, which includes existing locations in Athens, Marseille, and Zagreb, as well as upcoming hubs in Barcelona, Crete, and Tel Aviv. The Mediterranean region, situated between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, is an important interconnection and digital traffic exchange area.

Rome, as the third largest city in the European Union and the second largest in Italy by GDP, is strategically located for growth as a global connectivity hub. This expansion will complement Milan’s role and enhance the resilience of Italy’s national and international network infrastructure. Rome will also play a key role as a major connectivity hub in the center of the Mediterranean.

Digital Realty’s vision for Rome as a Mediterranean connectivity hub aligns with that of NAMEX, Rome’s Internet Exchange. The companies share the goal of transforming Rome into a leading global interconnection hub. The first data center, called ROM1, will be a tier four facility, according to the Uptime Institute’s classification. Construction is set to begin in Q4 2023.

The site, covering 22 hectares of land, is located within 15 kilometers of the coast, positioning it as an ideal interconnection point for future subsea cables landing in Rome. The facility will be highly connected to both terrestrial and subsea cable networks, benefitting both local enterprises and global customers in the region.

This expansion into Rome is a significant development for Digital Realty’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®, and further supports the company’s customers as they deploy critical infrastructure in a growing connected data community.

