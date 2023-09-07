Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Джым Крамер раіць інвестарам захоўваць акцыі Apple, нягледзячы на ​​​​забарону iPhone у Кітаі

ByГабрыэль Бота

Верасень 7, 2023
Джым Крамер раіць інвестарам захоўваць акцыі Apple, нягледзячы на ​​​​забарону iPhone у Кітаі

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has urged investors not to sell their Apple shares following reports that China has banned the use of iPhones by government employees. While Apple’s stock fell after the news, Cramer remains confident in the company’s ability to adapt and navigate the situation.

China is Apple’s third-largest market, accounting for 18% of its total revenue. Additionally, a significant portion of Apple’s products are manufactured in the country. The ban on iPhones for government employees could potentially have a substantial impact on Apple’s earnings. However, Cramer believes that Apple has the capability to find alternative solutions to mitigate the effects.

Cramer highlights the importance of Apple’s adaptability, referencing other tech giants like Alphabet (parent company of Google) and Amazon. These companies have successfully diversified their offerings over time, leading to sustained growth. Cramer suggests that Apple, under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, can potentially find a compromise that addresses both China’s concerns and Apple’s business interests.

Investors who choose to sell Apple shares now risk missing out on potential stock surges driven by future iPhone releases or undisclosed new content. Cramer emphasizes that Apple’s success is not solely reliant on its excellent phones but also on its ability to reinvent itself and explore new opportunities.

In conclusion, Cramer advises investors to hold onto their Apple shares, believing that the company will find ways to adapt and overcome any challenges posed by China’s iPhone ban.

Крыніцы:
– CNBC (source article)

By Габрыэль Бота

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Як завербаваць Мінтару без забойстваў у Baldur's Gate 3

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
тэхналогія

Кітайская забарона на iPhone абцяжарвае азіяцкія акцыі

Верасень 7, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

Эд Бун паказаў скін Жана Клода Ван Дама для Джоні Кейджа ў «Mortal Kombat 1» падчас інтэрв'ю Hot Ones

Верасень 7, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Як завербаваць Мінтару без забойстваў у Baldur's Gate 3

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навіны

Зорка, падобная да Сонца, «неаднаразова здробненая і паглынутая» чорнай дзіркай

Верасень 7, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Джым Крамер раіць інвестарам захоўваць акцыі Apple, нягледзячы на ​​​​забарону iPhone у Кітаі

Верасень 7, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навіны

Гульцы Starfield дэманструюць свае творчыя здольнасці, узнаўляючы вядомыя асобы

Верасень 7, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары