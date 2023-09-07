Кітайская міжнародная выстава лічбавай эканомікі Expo 2023 дэманструе прамысловы Інтэрнэт і інавацыі

The China International Digital Economy Expo 2023 has commenced at the Shijiazhuang (Zhengding) International Convention and Exhibition Center in Hebei Province. With the theme “Industrial Internet Empowering Various Industries, Digital Economy Leading High-Quality Development,” the expo aims to foster innovation and create a professional and fruitful event in the field of digital economy.

This year’s expo emphasizes internationalization, specialization, and high-end positioning. It features a wide range of activities, including keynote forums, match-making events between science and technology and capital, and international exchanges and cooperation.

An exciting addition to this year’s expo is the new industrial internet core exhibition area, which attracts key players in the sector. The area showcases new technologies, products, and applications related to industrial internet platforms, identification analysis, edge computing, industrial intelligence, and digital twins.

Renowned companies such as Tesla, Siemens, Huawei, and Alibaba, along with representatives from Hebei province’s digital economy sector, participate in the event. They aim to demonstrate the region’s technological advancements and highlight the strong vitality of Hebei’s industrial internet development.

Furthermore, cities within Hebei Province, including Shijiazhuang, Langfang, Handan, and Zhangjiakou, have their own exhibition areas. These areas showcase achievements in fields such as artificial intelligence, industrial internet, and intelligent equipment.

Parallel forums, industrial ecology conferences, and achievement matchmaking meetings provide a platform for discussions between Hebei research institutes, universities, companies, and domestic and foreign industry representatives. Collaboration in the field of industrial internet and innovative development is a key focus.

Additionally, the expo features the release of reports and research results related to digital economy technology and innovation. This three-day event builds upon the success of previous exhibitions, which attracted top companies and registered impressive visitor numbers both onsite and online.

Sources: Great Wall New Media