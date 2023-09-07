Eric Jing Xiandong, chairman and CEO of Ant Group, expressed his support for the Chinese sovereign digital currency, e-CNY, at a recent conference in Shanghai. He compared the potential impact of e-CNY to the influence of mobile payments on the consumer internet, stating that the programmability of the currency could facilitate cross-chain communication and deliver significant synergy effects to the industry.

The People’s Bank of China initiated trials of e-CNY in 2019 in selected cities based on various factors, including national development strategies and economic conditions. The technology powering e-CNY has remained opaque, although it is not minted on a blockchain. However, it has been made compatible with cross-border programs like mBridge with Hong Kong.

During the conference, Mu Changchun, head of the Digital Currency Research Institute, urged mobile payment providers such as WeChat Pay and Alipay to improve interoperability and unify quick response (QR) codes for e-CNY payments. Although both apps support e-CNY payments, not all types of mobile payments use the same QR code scheme.

The Inclusion Conference, organized by the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and the People’s Government of Huangpu District, serves as a platform for global technology leaders and scholars to discuss financial technology and cutting-edge sciences. This year’s conference focuses on the theme “technology for a sustainable future” and covers topics such as next-generation digital payments, safety issues related to large language models, and recommendations for sustainable development.

In addition to discussing the e-CNY, Eric Jing also highlighted Ant Group’s efforts in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the transformative potential of large language models in commercial activities. Ant Group is not the only Big Tech firm in China investing resources in this technology.

It is important to note that the Bund Summit, another conference held in Shanghai last year, featured a controversial speech by Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group Holding and Ant Group. The subsequent regulatory scrutiny led to the cancellation of Ant Group’s planned $37 billion initial public offering.

