Apple плануе распрацаваць уласныя чыпы мадэма 5G

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is reportedly working on developing its own 5G modem chips, which could potentially be implemented in its future devices as early as 2025. Currently, Apple relies on Qualcomm for its modem chips, but by taking control of the production and development process, Apple can have more flexibility and customization in designing its chips to meet its specific requirements.

Having its own 5G chips would allow Apple to enhance the performance of its iPhones and iPads. It could potentially make the chips more powerful to enable faster 5G connections or optimize them for improved battery life. Similar to the transition to Apple silicon, by developing its own chips, Apple would have greater independence and reduce reliance on external suppliers, especially in a constantly changing market.

The move to develop its own 5G chips would not only give Apple more control over its products but also offer cost-saving benefits, allowing for more investment in other areas of device development and innovation.

In terms of user experience, the impact of Apple’s shift to its own 5G chips may not be immediately visible. Users may perceive performance improvements, but the significance lies more in how it shapes the future of Apple devices and their capabilities.

On the other hand, Apple’s decision to develop its own 5G chips could have a significant impact on Qualcomm. As one of Qualcomm’s largest customers, Apple’s move away from their chips, combined with other phone makers like Huawei making similar shifts, could potentially disrupt Qualcomm’s dominance in the modem-making industry.

However, it should be noted that the introduction of Apple’s own modem chips is still some time away. It is unlikely to feature in the upcoming iPhone 15 family. Nevertheless, this development signifies Apple’s continued efforts to control more aspects of its product design and further enhance its overall user experience.

Sources: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Вызначэнні:

5G modem chips: Chips used in electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to enable communication and connectivity using 5G network technology.

Qualcomm: A leading semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company that designs and supplies modem chips and other components for various devices.

Modem-making profession: The industry involved in the production and development of modem chips for electronic devices.