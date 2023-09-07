Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

тэхналогія

Save $1,500 on a loaded MacBook Pro

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 7, 2023
Save $1,500 on a loaded MacBook Pro

AppleInsider readers can take advantage of an exclusive offer this week at B&H Photo, where the loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage is discounted to $2,799. This Space Gray model features Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Max chip with a 32-core GPU, making it a powerful choice for videographers, business professionals, and students.

Originally priced at $4,299, the $1,500 discount is only available through AppleInsider using the provided activation link. Free 2-day shipping within the contiguous U.S. is included, and Payboo cardholders can save on sales tax in qualifying states or take advantage of special financing options.

This special offer marks the lowest price ever recorded for the high-end model in the AppleInsider M1 MacBook Pro 16-inch Price Guide. For those interested in a more affordable option, the standard M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,699 ($300 off) until September 7.

In addition to these MacBook Pro deals, Apple resellers are also offering discounts on software and accessories that can complement your setup. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and take advantage of the lowest prices available this week.

Крыніцы:
– AppleInsider.com

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

тэхналогія

Каляндар Google цяпер хавае выкананыя заданні па змаўчанні

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа
тэхналогія

Nanoprecise прадстаўляе першы ў свеце датчык прагнознага тэхнічнага абслугоўвання збору энергіі святла

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
тэхналогія

MagLight: аксэсуар для смартфона, які змяняе гульню для аматараў фатаграфіі

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

тэхналогія

Каляндар Google цяпер хавае выкананыя заданні па змаўчанні

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Nanoprecise прадстаўляе першы ў свеце датчык прагнознага тэхнічнага абслугоўвання збору энергіі святла

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота 0 Каментары
навука

Браян Мэй, астрафізік і гітарыст Queen, дапамагае НАСА ў складанні карты астэроіда Бенну

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

MagLight: аксэсуар для смартфона, які змяняе гульню для аматараў фатаграфіі

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары