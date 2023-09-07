Apple is reportedly dedicating significant financial resources to research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the conversational capabilities of its virtual assistant, Siri. According to sources, the company is investing millions of dollars daily to advance the artificial intelligence (AI) technology behind Siri.

Apple has established a unit called Foundation Models that focuses specifically on conversational AI. In addition to this team, the company has formed two other groups: one dedicated to developing image models and another working on language models. The image model team aims to generate realistic images, videos, and 3D scenes, similar to the work of Midjourney and OpenAI’s Dall-E 2. The language model team is focused on multimodal AI, which can understand and generate text, images, and videos.

One potential application of these models is the creation of a chatbot that could be used by AppleCare users for support services. Additionally, Apple is working on features for Siri that will allow iPhone users to perform complex tasks with a simple voice command. For example, Siri could automate a multi-step process of creating and sending a GIF using the user’s most recent photos.

Leading Apple’s AI efforts is John Giannandrea, who was hired in 2018 to improve Siri. It is reported that Apple’s advanced language model, AjaxGPT, has been trained on over 200 billion parameters, making it potentially more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5.

Apple laid the foundation for its AI services last year with the development of the Ajax framework and an internal tool similar to ChatGPT. Ajax was designed to streamline machine learning development within Apple.

As Apple continues to invest in AI research and development, it aims to enhance Siri’s conversational abilities and provide users with increasingly sophisticated and intuitive virtual assistant features.

