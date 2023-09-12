Чаго чакаць на мерапрыемстве Apple 2023: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 і іншыя

The highly anticipated Apple 2023 event is just around the corner, and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the announcements that Apple has in store for them. One of the major highlights of the event is expected to be the unveiling of the new iPhone 15 series. Rumors suggest that there will be four models in the lineup: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. One exciting change that might be introduced in the “Pro” models is the use of titanium frames instead of stainless steel.

The Apple event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, and it can be live-streamed on YouTube, Apple’s website, or the Apple Events app on Apple TV. Apart from the iPhones, there are also expectations of seeing the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and possibly a new iPad mini 7.

Among the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to steal the show with its powerful new periscope zoom feature. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is likely to introduce these exciting products at the upcoming event.

When it comes to the iPhone 15 series, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will inherit some features from the iPhone 14 Pro, such as a powerful 48MP camera and Dynamic Island. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, making it incredibly fast. However, these upgrades might come with a higher price tag. There are also speculations that all iPhone models might switch to USB-C for faster charging, and wireless charging could become more accessible.

In terms of pricing, the expected starting prices for the iPhone 15 series are as follows:

iPhone 15: 799 долараў

iPhone 15 Plus: 899 долараў

iPhone 15 Pro: Starting from $1099 if it gets a $100 hike

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starting at a massive $1299 if it gets a $200 hike

Another exciting announcement that could be made at the event is the Apple Watch Series 9. While details about it are scarce, improvements over the previous model are expected. There is no sign of an Apple Watch Ultra 2, but Apple is reportedly working on adding blood sugar and blood pressure sensors to their future smartwatches.

While a brand-new version of AirPods may not be unveiled, there might be changes to their charging cases. Apple is rumored to replace the Lightning connector with USB-C, aligning it with the rumored switch for the iPhone.

In addition to these expected announcements, there have been swirling rumors about new MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, as well as a 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip. New iPads are also in the works, with the possibility of the iPad mini 7 making an appearance. Furthermore, there’s talk of a HomePod with a display and the introduction of AirPods Max 2. And if the Apple VR/VR headset previewed at WWDC 2023 isn’t fully revealed, more details might be disclosed in September.

So get ready for an exciting Apple event, where you’ll witness the future of iPhones, Apple Watches, and possibly some surprises that Apple has been keeping under wraps.

Sources: Rumors and speculation based on industry insiders and experts.