Apple прадставіла новую лінейку iPhone 15 са зніжэннем коштаў для ірландскіх карыстальнікаў

Apple has officially unveiled its latest line of iPhones and smart watches, with the announcement of the iPhone 15 range and the Apple Watch Series 9. While the tech giant has increased the prices of its iPhones in the US, Irish users will receive a discount. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at €1,239, a €100 price cut from last year’s model. The iPhone 15 will start at €979, compared to €1,029 a year ago. The iPhone 15 Plus has also had its price reduced to €1,129 from €1,179.

Apple aims to enhance the overall user experience with its new devices, despite the challenges posed by the current cost-of-living crisis. The new iPhones promise improved call quality, photography, and the adoption of a standard USB charging port. The iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a customisable action button, while the iPhone 15 Pro will have a more durable titanium design and a more powerful camera system.

The iPhone 15 range will be equipped with the A16 chip, while the Pro models will have the upgraded A17 chip. The iPhone 15 has also adopted the USB C connection for charging and data transfer, in compliance with the EU’s deadline to standardize charging by 2024. Additionally, Apple has expanded the emergency satellite capabilities of the iPhone, adding Roadside Assistance via satellite.

Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, which features a gesture control function, processing of Siri requests on the watch itself, and improved integration with the HomePod. The company continues to prioritize sustainability, with efforts to eliminate plastic from packaging, use 100% recycled materials, and rely on clean, renewable energy sources.

– PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pascatore

– Apple’s official announcement

– USB C: A universal serial bus connection that is commonly used for charging and data transfer in electronic devices.

– A16 and A17 chips: Refers to the processors used in Apple devices, with A17 being the newer and more powerful version.

– Emergency satellite capabilities: The ability of a device to connect to a satellite network for communication and assistance in emergency situations.