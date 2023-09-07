Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

Save Money on Alexa Devices with Amazon’s Free Smart Bulb Promotion

Верасень 7, 2023
If you missed out on the savings during Prime Day, there’s still a chance to get a great deal on Alexa devices. While Amazon’s Echo smart speakers have returned to their original prices, you can take advantage of Amazon’s free smart bulb promotion to save some money and enhance your smart home.

With this promotion, you can get a Sengled LED smart bulb worth $20 at no extra cost when you purchase a qualifying Echo speaker. This applies to almost every Echo speaker, giving you the opportunity to upgrade your Alexa device while receiving a free smart bulb.

Amazon’s first-party hardware is already reasonably priced, but it’s always better to save some money. With this promotion, you not only get an Alexa device but also a bonus smart bulb. This is especially ideal if you’re in the market for a new Alexa device and can’t wait until the next Prime-exclusive event.

The included Sengled bulb offers a range of features, including support for over 16 million different colors, adjustable brightness, and dimming options. You can control these settings through the Sengled app or by using voice commands with your Echo device. Additionally, you can create custom timers and automations, integrating your Sengled bulb with other Alexa-enabled smart home devices.

This promotion is a great opportunity to save money and enhance your smart home experience. Whether you’re looking to add more Alexa devices to your home or upgrade your existing ones, take advantage of Amazon’s free smart bulb promotion and enjoy the benefits of a fully integrated smart home setup.

