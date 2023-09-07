The Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari: A Rare and Affordable Taste of Ferrari Ownership

The Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari is a unique collaboration between Abarth and Ferrari. While Ferrari is known for its high-performance sports cars, the Tributo Ferrari is more of a celebration of all-things Maranello rather than a true hot hatch. It is based on the Abarth 500, which was then upgraded to the 695 spec with enhancements such as stiffer suspension, larger brakes, a freer-flowing exhaust, and an upgraded turbocharger. The engine output was increased to 180hp, improving its performance.

Although the upgrades did not radically transform the driving experience, the Tributo Ferrari stands out with its Ferrari-inspired design elements. It is finished in the iconic Rosso Corsa color and features stripes reminiscent of the Ferrari 430 Scuderia. The 17-inch wheels take inspiration from the Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale. Inside the cabin, carbon fiber trim can be found on the dashboard, seat backs, and center console. The Tributo also comes with bespoke luggage labeled with its name.

With only 157 right-hand drive examples produced, the Tributo Ferrari is a rare find. Despite its higher price tag compared to a standard Abarth 500, it offers a taste of Ferrari ownership at a fraction of the cost. While it may not drive like a true Ferrari, it still allows owners to enjoy the Ferrari experience on the streets of central London. Additionally, it is ULEZ compliant, making it suitable for urban environments.

Overall, the Abarth 695 Tributo Ferrari offers a unique and affordable way to experience the world of Ferrari. With its limited production numbers and distinct design, it appeals to enthusiasts who desire a touch of Ferrari without breaking the bank.

