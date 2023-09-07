Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Вынас смецця: спадарожнік Aeolus Satellite апускаецца на Зямлю пры кантраляваным вяртанні

ByРоберт Эндру

Верасень 7, 2023
Вынас смецця: спадарожнік Aeolus Satellite апускаецца на Зямлю пры кантраляваным вяртанні

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a new animation showcasing the final moments of the Aeolus spacecraft as it made its controlled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. The animation, created using the last eight images taken by the satellite, shows the spacecraft tumbling and burning up in a fiery demise. These images were captured by the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA), a space observation radar in Germany.

Aeolus had been orbiting Earth for five years, measuring the planet’s winds on a global scale. However, the satellite was running out of fuel and was being pulled down by gravity and atmospheric drag. In a unique effort to combat the growing issue of space debris, ESA implemented an assisted reentry for the satellite.

The reentry involved a series of maneuvers that lowered Aeolus’ orbit from approximately 199 miles to just 75 miles above Earth. At 2:40 p.m. ET, the satellite became a fireball, falling through Earth’s atmosphere. ESA’s Space Debris Office tracked its final descent.

The controlled reentry of Aeolus demonstrates sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations. The mission team stayed with the satellite for as long as possible, guiding its return and ensuring responsible disposal. As Tommaso Parrinello, Aeolus mission manager, stated, “these images are our final farewell to the mission we all miss, but whose legacy lives on.”

This controlled reentry of a spacecraft is a significant step towards mitigating space debris and ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities.

Source: ESA (European Space Agency)

By Роберт Эндру

падобныя тэмы

навука

Прадстаўнікі NASA прызналі ракету SLS «недаступнай», паказвае ўрадавы даклад

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Каменныя сфероіды, створаныя старажытнымі продкамі чалавека, знаходкі даследаванняў

Верасень 8, 2023 Габрыэль Бота
навука

Астраномы адкрылі велізарную «бурбалку галактык», якая ўзыходзіць да Вялікага выбуху

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу

Вы сумавалі

навука

Прадстаўнікі NASA прызналі ракету SLS «недаступнай», паказвае ўрадавы даклад

Верасень 8, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навіны

Роля мабільных POS-тэрміналаў у лічбавай трансфармацыі паўночнаамерыканскага рознічнага гандлю

Верасень 8, 2023 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Распаўсюджванне BBC Studios: камерцыйнае падраздзяленне Брытанскай вяшчальнай карпарацыі

Верасень 8, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
тэхналогія

Hot Wheels Unleashed: бліскучая аркадная гонка, якая пераўзыходзіць усе чаканні

Верасень 8, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары