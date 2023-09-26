Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

SpaceX запускае на арбіту 21 новы спадарожнік

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Верасень 26, 2023
SpaceX запускае на арбіту 21 новы спадарожнік

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 21 new satellites into low-Earth orbit on Monday morning. These satellites are part of Starlink, a constellation of thousands of satellites that provide global broadband internet coverage. The satellites were deployed in a “satellite train,” appearing like a series of train cars lined up in space.

While the Northern Lights are a natural celestial spectacle in Minnesota, residents may also have the opportunity to witness the manmade spectacle of the Starlink satellites passing overhead. Depending on the viewing conditions and clear skies, the satellite train can be seen with the naked eye when they are closer to Earth.

Starlink provides calculated timings for when the satellites will be visible in different locations. Unfortunately, there are currently no “good” visibility timings in Minneapolis over the next five days. However, on Friday, Sept. 29, there will be “average” visibility conditions, allowing for a five-minute viewing window starting around 6:03 a.m. Additionally, on Monday night around 7:34 p.m., the satellites will be visible again, although conditions will be poor in the Minneapolis area.

For those living near Duluth, the Starlink satellites will be visible under good conditions around 8:07 p.m. for approximately four minutes on Monday night. To spot them, look from west to northeast.

To find out when the Starlink satellites will be visible in your city, you can visit the Starlink website for more information.

Overall, SpaceX’s successful launch of these 21 new satellites brings us closer to achieving global broadband internet coverage, further expanding access to information and connectivity worldwide.

Вызначэнні:
– Starlink: A constellation of satellites launched by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage.
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX.

Крыніца: N/A

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Цудоўная фатаграфія ўзыходу месяца над маяком Хук увайшла ў шорт-ліст конкурсу астрафатаграфіі

Верасень 26, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Антарктыда ўстанавіла новы рэкорд самага нізкага марскога лёду

Верасень 26, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Марскі лёд у Антарктыдзе дасягнуў рэкордна нізкай максімальнай плошчы

Верасень 26, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Цудоўная фатаграфія ўзыходу месяца над маяком Хук увайшла ў шорт-ліст конкурсу астрафатаграфіі

Верасень 26, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Антарктыда ўстанавіла новы рэкорд самага нізкага марскога лёду

Верасень 26, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Марскі лёд у Антарктыдзе дасягнуў рэкордна нізкай максімальнай плошчы

Верасень 26, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

SpaceX запускае на арбіту 21 новы спадарожнік

Верасень 26, 2023 Мамфо Брэшыа 0 Каментары