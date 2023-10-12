Жыццё горада

Раскрыццё новых тэхналогій і магчымасці штучнага інтэлекту

навука

Дапамога асобам з абмежаванымі магчымасцямі: доступ да агульнадаступнага змесціва файлаў FCC

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Кастрычнік 12, 2023
Дапамога асобам з абмежаванымі магчымасцямі: доступ да агульнадаступнага змесціва файлаў FCC

In order to ensure equal access to the FCC Public File, KOB is committed to providing assistance to individuals with disabilities. If you require assistance in accessing the content of the FCC Public File, you can contact us via our online form or by calling 505-243-4411.

Accessibility is an important aspect of digital content, and it is necessary to cater to the needs of individuals with disabilities. At KOB, we aim to provide equal opportunities for everyone to access the information and resources available in the FCC Public File.

If you are a person with disabilities and require assistance in accessing the content, please utilize the online form or reach out to us via phone. Our team is dedicated to addressing any accessibility issues you may encounter when trying to access the FCC Public File.

We understand the importance of providing equal access to information and resources, and we will assist you in navigating the FCC Public File.

It is essential to note that this website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area. For viewers within this region, we recommend seeking alternative methods to access the FCC Public File content.

KOB-TV, LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company, is committed to promoting inclusivity and accessibility. We strive to create a digital environment where individuals with disabilities can access information and resources with ease.

Вызначэнні:

  • FCC Public File: A collection of documents and records maintained by broadcast stations that provide information about their operations and services, including public service announcements, political advertising, and station ownership information.

Крыніцы:
– KOB-TV, LLC
– Hubbard Broadcasting Company

By Мамфо Брэшыа

падобныя тэмы

навука

Кольцы старажытных дрэў паказваюць разбуральны сонечны шторм, які можа паўплываць на цывілізацыю сёння

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Роберт Эндру
навука

Верталёт NASA Ingenuity Mars усталяваў новы рэкорд хуткасці падчас 62-га палёту

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу
навука

Навукоўцы выявілі вялікую колькасць вады і вугляроду ва ўзоры астэроіда, што пацвярджае тэорыю паходжання жыцця

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Роберт Эндру

Вы сумавалі

навука

Кольцы старажытных дрэў паказваюць разбуральны сонечны шторм, які можа паўплываць на цывілізацыю сёння

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Верталёт NASA Ingenuity Mars усталяваў новы рэкорд хуткасці падчас 62-га палёту

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары
навука

Навукоўцы выявілі вялікую колькасць вады і вугляроду ва ўзоры астэроіда, што пацвярджае тэорыю паходжання жыцця

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Роберт Эндру 0 Каментары
навука

Надыходзячае сонечнае зацьменне: што вам трэба ведаць

Кастрычнік 12, 2023 Вікі Стаўрапулу 0 Каментары