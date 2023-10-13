Жыццё горада

Цяжкая ракета Falcon ад SpaceX павінна запусціць місію астэроідаў Psyche NASA

ByМамфо Брэшыа

Кастрычнік 13, 2023
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission today, weather permitting. The launch is set to take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:19 a.m. EDT. However, there is a 40% chance of unfavorable weather conditions on the Space Coast, which may affect the launch.

If the launch goes as planned, the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will return to Earth for a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This will mark the fourth launch and landing for each booster. The central core booster, on the other hand, will be used for the first and only time and will be discarded into the Atlantic Ocean.

Following liftoff, the Falcon Heavy’s upper stage will carry the Psyche spacecraft to space and deploy it approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. The spacecraft will then embark on a deep-space journey to Psyche, a metallic asteroid in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, offering a unique opportunity for exploration.

Upon reaching its target in 2029, Psyche will study the asteroid from orbit for around two years. This mission has significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the composition of celestial bodies.

If today’s launch is not successful due to weather or technical issues, SpaceX and NASA have several daily liftoff opportunities until October 25 to make another attempt.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has a successful track record with seven flights to date. However, this will mark the rocket’s inaugural mission for NASA.

Крыніцы:
– НАСА
– SpaceX

